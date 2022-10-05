Expand / Collapse search

Recovery mission underway for a man who fell in a hole in Spring

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
article

(Photo Courtesy Spring Fire Department Twitter)

SPRING, Texas - Constable Deputies responded to reports of a man who fell in a hole in Spring.

Initial reports stated that construction workers were on-site at the 2300 block of the North Freeway and FM 2920. They were digging and pouring concrete when a worker fell in and became unresponsive.

MORE IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

(Photo Courtesy Spring Fire Department Twitter)

MORE STORIES OUT OF SPRING

The Spring Fire Department is on the scene working on a recovery mission.

Residents are asked by police to avoid the area at this time.