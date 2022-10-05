Recovery mission underway for a man who fell in a hole in Spring
SPRING, Texas - Constable Deputies responded to reports of a man who fell in a hole in Spring.
Initial reports stated that construction workers were on-site at the 2300 block of the North Freeway and FM 2920. They were digging and pouring concrete when a worker fell in and became unresponsive.
(Photo Courtesy Spring Fire Department Twitter)
The Spring Fire Department is on the scene working on a recovery mission.
Residents are asked by police to avoid the area at this time.