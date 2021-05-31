Expand / Collapse search

Recognize him? Suspect wanted for sexually assaulting Houston victim at gunpoint

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an Aggravated Sexual Assault. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Houston)

HOUSTON - Authorities released a sketch of an unidentified suspect wanted for aggravated sexual assault in Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers, the victim was sexually assaulted in the 7000 block of Hillcroft Avenue around 6:30 a.m. May 14.

Authorities say the victim was unloading their vehicle when the suspect approached, pointed a firearm and demanded money.

When the victim told the suspect they didn’t have any cash, authorities say the suspect held a firearm to the victim’s head and sexually assaulted them. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5’10" tall, with a medium to heavy build.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

