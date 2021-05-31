Recognize him? Suspect wanted for sexually assaulting Houston victim at gunpoint

article

Authorities released a sketch of an unidentified suspect wanted for aggravated sexual assault in Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers, the victim was sexually assaulted in the 7000 block of Hillcroft Avenue around 6:30 a.m. May 14.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities say the victim was unloading their vehicle when the suspect approached, pointed a firearm and demanded money.

When the victim told the suspect they didn’t have any cash, authorities say the suspect held a firearm to the victim’s head and sexually assaulted them. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5’10" tall, with a medium to heavy build.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP