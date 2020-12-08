Recipe: Tex-Mex pit beef sandwich

It's been a season full of crazy changes for the NLF.

Last week's Dallas-Baltimore game was rescheduled a couple of times, and it will finally play out tonight.

If all of this moving around has made you hungry, you're in luck, because Dr. BBQ has grilled up a special Tuesday edition of Taste of TNF.

INGREDIENTS

2 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

1 medium roma tomato, seeded and cut into small dice

Advertisement

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

1 medium jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

Salt

pepper

4 onion rolls

1 and 1/2 pounds cooked sliced roast beef

8 slices pepper jack cheese

Tortilla chips

Hot sauce if desired

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare the grill or smoker to cook at 300° with wood added for flavor. On a grill safe pan, layer the roast beef into 4 sandwich sized stacks. Place the pan in the smoker for 20 minutes to warm and smoke the beef. Add 2 slices of cheese to each stack and cook until the cheese is melted, about another ten minutes.

Meanwhile make the Guacamole by combining mashing the avocado in a bowl. Add the tomato, onion, jalapeno and garlic and mix well mashing all of the ingredients. Add the cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper. Mix well and set aside. Place the rolls on the smoker to warm them. When everything is ready, top the bottom of a roll with a stack of beef and cheese. Top with a spoonful of the guacamole spreading it evenly over the beef stack. Top with a few tortilla chips, then drizzle with hot sauce if desired.

Makes 4 servings