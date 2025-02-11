Recall: Potential manufacturing defect causes voluntary recall on select canned tuna sold at H-E-B

The Brief Tri-Union Seafoods announced a voluntary recall on select lots of canned tuna sold at several locations. The recall impacts products sold under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's brand names. If you have a recalled product, you're urged to contact your place of purchase for a full refund or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly.



Tri-Union Seafoods announced on Tuesday a voluntary recall of select lots of canned tuna products due to a potential manufacturing defect that could compromise the integrity of the can seal.

The recall impacts products sold under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's brand names.

Affected products information:

H-E-B label – Texas - H-E-B Solid White Tuna in Water 5.0 oz 4 pack - UPC# 4122043345 - Can Codes# S9FA 45K or S9FA 46K, with Best If Used By Date of December 12, 2027.

Trader Joe’s label – Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin

Genova 7 oz. – Costco in Florida and Georgia

Genova 5 oz. – Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas

Van Camp’s label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

What they're saying:

H-E-B said all impacted product has been removed from H-E-B shelves. All product currently available is not impacted by the recall.

What you can do:

Consumers are urged not to consume any of the recalled products, even if they do not appear or smell spoiled. Clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can be present without any visible signs.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171 (Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST) to request a retrieval kit and a replacement product.