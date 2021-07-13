Reaction positive after Texas Senate passes SB 6

"This bill is targeted for violent repeat offenders and to give data to the courts that they can provide to the public on defendants who are released on bonds who then commit additional crimes," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "This bill will save lives. No if’s, and’s or buts."

The proposed law would stop the madness we’ve been telling you about in our on-going series Breaking Bond.

If it was already a law one family wouldn’t have lost these two women who had promising lives ahead.

"They were hit by a drunk driver that was evading arrest and hit them at 100 miles an hour and split the car in half, they were riding in the backseat," said Tina Vasquez, whose daughter Priscilla Deleon was killed in the crash.

Vasquez’s sister, Martina Salazar, also lost her daughter, Diana Salazar.

Both women are glad to hear about the bail reform bill passing the Texas Senate.

"Yes very glad," Salazar said. "These criminals should stay behind bars and not be let out."

"I’m just disgusted at the fact that man is free on bond after he killed my sister and my cousin," said Vanessa Salazar.

Of course there’s no celebrating the senate passage with the Texas House missing in action.

"This bill will reduce the crime rate which is exploding not just in Harris County but state wide," Kahan said. "I’m imploring you come back do the right thing, get this bill passed."