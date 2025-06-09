Rancher 'attacked by unhappy cow' in Central Texas, officials say

article

One person was airlifted to the hospital and another person was taken by ambulance after what officials in Leon County are saying was an "attack by an unhappy cow."

‘Unhappy Cow Attack’

What we know:

Around 9 a.m. Monday, the Leon County Emergency Management said AirMed 12 N was using FM 831 as a landing zone.

The area is about 86 miles east of Waco.

According to Leon County Emergency Management, Med 71, Med 74, Buffalo Fire and OEM responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the names of those involved, or say what the severity of injuries were.

It is not known what caused the cow to become unhappy.