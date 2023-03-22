As Muslims around the world geared up for what is the holiest month in Islam, the Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH) announced the anticipated date will be Thursday.

RAMADAN EXPLAINER: What is the Islamic holy month? How is it celebrated?

Initially, and if you look on Google, Ramadan was expected to begin Wednesday evening. For those unfamiliar with the annual ritual, in short, Ramadan is when Muslims fast - abstain from food and drinks (even water) as well as other things perceived as vices – from sunrise to sunset for 30 days. Muslims also take the holy month to consider those less fortunate, practice patience, and devote time and energy to helping others.

Because Ramadan follows a Lunar calendar and the sighting of the New Moon, it's never clear when exactly the holy month will commence. Last year, for example, it started on April 1, 2022. This year, it was expected to begin Wednesday, March 22 until Thursday, April 20.

However, ISGH, one of the largest authorities on Islam in Houston, announced in an email Tuesday evening that committee members met and were unable to sight the New Moon, and for this reason, declared Thursday to be the first day of Ramadan 2023.

"Houston Moon Sighting Committee Members met today in the presence of collaborating organizations," the email read. "And based on global moon sighting adopted methodology and the lack of confirmed sighting reports east of the United States and up until our Central time zone, the committee have declared that the first day of Ramadan 1444 will be on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 with tomorrow, Wednesday, March 22nd, being the completion of the month of Shaban (30 days)."