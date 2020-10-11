Rally held outside Texas Governor's Mansion to protest mask mandate

A Free Texas Rally took place at the front gates of the Texas Governor's Mansion to protest the economic shutdown and mask mandate.

“The mask doesn't work. The mask doesn't work. I've worn a mask, I sneezed, and he felt it through the mask, maybe a cloth, maybe that might work, but you know what? It's my right. It's my choice,” said Angela Keller.

About 100 protesters gathered together to get the governor to rethink his recent COVID-19 mandates. “We live in America. We are free. We have a free society. We have a constitution. This is ridiculous,” said Lori Boyter-Thombs.

The event urged people to come out.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

In the event flyer, organizers said “We need a Texas-sized citizen effort to save Texas! You have the power. Use your voice and your freedom- while you still have some- and join every major conservative, liberty-loving organization to protest Abbott’s power grab and to protect what’s left of our freedoms.”

Advertisement

“The mask, it starts with the mask, it starts with the obeying, doing what you're told. What happens if you don't do what you're told? In some countries right now people are getting put in jail forcefully, forcefully taken off the buses because they don't have a mask on. How insane is that?” said Keller.

The event was led by Liberty Tex.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK