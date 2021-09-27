R. KELLY TRIAL: Jury resumes deliberations in sex-trafficking trial

A jury in downtown Brooklyn resumed deliberations on Monday at the racketeering and sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly.

Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees including one who said she was held against her will and sexually assaulted in 2003.

The jury also asked whether they needed to be unanimous in their decision

Deliberations first began on Friday at federal court before the panel of seven men and five women took the weekend off.

The 54-year-old Kelly, perhaps best known for the 1996 smash hit "I Believe I Can Fly, " has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges accusing him of sexually abusing women, girls and boys for more than two decades.

He is also charged with multiple violations of the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines "for any immoral purpose."

