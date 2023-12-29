Putting the energy in NRG Stadium: Meet the entertainment team behind the Texans

The Houston Texans are having a solid season and have a shot at making the playoffs. They've got a new head coach, and star rookie quarterback, and even in the midst of countless injuries, they're giving fans something to cheer about.

But outside of the X's and O's, a very important part of the fan experience is the entertainment. FOX 26 sat down with the four people responsible for putting the energy in NRG stadium.

DJ's MC Beezy and Vanilla Trill, and in-stadium hosts Cecil Short III and Keisha Nicole, make up one of the best in-game entertainment teams in the NFL. The 75,000-seat stadium is their playground on game day.

Together, they're a force to be reckoned with, creating a fun and memorable atmosphere for all of the fans, from the DJ booth, to the stands, to the sidelines.

"This is all of our house, you know what I mean. It’s not just the player’s house, it’s not just the coach's house, it is our house. It is everybody in here representing the team. So, collectively, that is how you bring the energy up in the stadium, so the team can win," says Keisha Nicole.

Her fellow host, former Texan Cecil Short III agrees.

"You gotta think, this is not just entertainment for the 75,000. This is entertainment for the one or two people that get to come down to the field and stand next to Keisha or myself and have that experience in front of 75,000 people. That’s a really big deal."

The experience starts with the music, even before kickoff.

Chris Reid, who goes by DJ Vanilla Trill, says, "If you are coming up to 516, 517, that area, you are coming to party time. Our job is to make sure everyone is having fun. Touching a bunch of different genres, but still doing our thing."

He and his counterpart, Mike Brown, who goes by DJ MC Beezy, lead by example, dancing and having a good time.

"Some people ask me how did you get the job with the Texans? I tell them, it was God, because I don’t know," says Mike Brown.

During the game, they know exactly what to play and when.

"We are intuitive with the game. So, it is whatever the game needs. We are trying to rally back, we want the defense to be loud. We want to be a little subtle, so CJ has time to focus. So we are intuitive with what’s going on," says Brown.

Vanilla Trill says they've got the perfect song for just about any situation.

"We actually have a few songs that are our sleeper songs, our go to. If we got to pick them back up, let’s run this one right here. ‘Turn Down For What’ always works that is a classic with the Texans for sure."

Music is the catalyst that helps create the environment, but it's their personalities that keep fans engaged.

Cecil has been with the organization as a host for three years and has welcomed his new teammates with open arms.

Beezy and Vanilla Trill, who already made a name for themselves in the city, took advantage of an opportunity during the preseason with the team, and stepped into this role.

Keisha, a popular radio personality started out as a guest host, and became official mid-season, completing the team.

"Honestly, I think it’s my role in the league. I was never a superstar. I was a role player, so I had to work with other players and work with the team and how to be a team player. So when a new person comes in, it’s like hey, welcome, let’s make it happen because this is our show. This is not a one-person band, that is all of us together, BZ, Trill, Keisha, and myself, and makes it go," says Cecil Short III.

And his teammates appreciate it.

"He made it comfortable for me, I know, sometimes when you step into someone else’s workspace. He made it really easy for me. And this is an organization that truly treats you like family, and they truly value you" says Keisha Nicole.

As the team continues to win games and get better, the fan experience goes right along with it.

"You can’t imagine, it’s like riding a roller coaster. Like the game ends and i’m like let’s go again," says Vanilla Trill.

DJ MC Beezy couldn’t agree more.

"As a Houston native, insane. We have never been like this. The team is talented, the coach is locked in. The entertainment is getting crazy."