Andre Johnson Hall of Fame: Former Texans WR named finalist

Andre Johnson, former Houston Texans wide receiver, has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the third consecutive year.

According to the Texans, Johnson, who is the inaugural member of the Texans' Ring of Honor, joined 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024.

Johnson started in all 169 games he appeared in and led the team in receptions and receiving yards in 10 of those seasons. He set the single-season franchise record for receptions with 115 in 2008 and receiving yards with 1,598 in 2012. Johnson also had a stretch of 133 consecutive games played with a reception (11/6/05 to 12/21/14) and scored 64 career touchdowns with the Texans, which marks the second most in franchise history.

Following his final two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Texans that allowed him to retire as a member of the organization. The team honored him on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, during their game against the Arizona Cardinals, when they inducted him as the inaugural member of the Texans' Ring of Honor at halftime.

Johnson finished his career with 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He was also a four-time All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler.

The Hall of Fame selection committee will reveal their 2024 Class at NFL Honors during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The class will then be enshrined over the summer in Canton, Ohio.

While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Committee's current bylaws do stipulate that between four to nine new members will be selected each year. Every candidate must receive at least 80% of the vote from the Selection Committee at the annual meeting before he can be elected.