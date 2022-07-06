Pursuit in Montgomery County ends in deadly motorcycle crash

A pursuit in Montgomery County ended in a deadly motorcycle crash on Tuesday night.

Authorities say the incident began just after 10 p.m. when a Montgomery County Precinct 5 constable deputy saw a motorcycle going in excess of 20 mph over the speed limit near Hardin Store Road and Anderson.

As the constable deputy activated his emergency lights, authorities say the motorcycle accelerated and fled, reaching 130 mph at times.

Authorities say the motorcyclist kept going until he got near FM 2978 and Research Forest Drive, where he struck the front of a vehicle while reportedly still traveling close to 100 mph.

Deputies began CPR on the motorcyclist, but he was later pronounced dead, officials say.

Several agencies responded to the scene. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office assisted DPS in the investigation.

Officials say the case will be presented to a grand jury, as is typical in officer-involved situations involving a death.