Pumpkin and tomato soup with ghost grilled cheese: Allison's Cooking Diary

Published  October 17, 2024 12:26pm CDT
HOUSTON - We are getting into spooky season! On Allison's Cooking Diary this week, we are sharing a pumpkin & tomato soup with ghost grilled cheese. It is a twist on a classic, and the grilled cheese will be the perfect treat for the kids this Halloween!

Ingredients:

  • 10-12 roma tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 1 head of garlic
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 ½ cups canned pure pumpkin (add the entire can if you really like pumpkin)
  • ½ cup full fat coconut milk (or heavy cream)
  • 3 cup chicken broth (add more if you like a thinner soup)
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons salt & pepper
  • ½ cup basil
  • Bread
  • American cheese
  • butter

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Cut up your tomatoes, onion, red bell pepper and garlic and place on a lined baking sheet.
  3. Bake for 40 minutes until the veggies are roasted.
  4. Place the cooled veggies in a high speed blender, or in a large pot.
  5. Add in the basil, coconut milk and broth.
  6. Blend, or use an immersion blender until the soup is creamy.
  7. Serve warm.
  8. Make your grilled cheese and use the cookie cutters to make your ghosts and pumpkins.
  9. Enjoy!