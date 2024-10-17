Pumpkin and tomato soup with ghost grilled cheese: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - We are getting into spooky season! On Allison's Cooking Diary this week, we are sharing a pumpkin & tomato soup with ghost grilled cheese. It is a twist on a classic, and the grilled cheese will be the perfect treat for the kids this Halloween!
Ingredients:
- 10-12 roma tomatoes, quartered
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 1 head of garlic
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 ½ cups canned pure pumpkin (add the entire can if you really like pumpkin)
- ½ cup full fat coconut milk (or heavy cream)
- 3 cup chicken broth (add more if you like a thinner soup)
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons salt & pepper
- ½ cup basil
- Bread
- American cheese
- butter
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Cut up your tomatoes, onion, red bell pepper and garlic and place on a lined baking sheet.
- Bake for 40 minutes until the veggies are roasted.
- Place the cooled veggies in a high speed blender, or in a large pot.
- Add in the basil, coconut milk and broth.
- Blend, or use an immersion blender until the soup is creamy.
- Serve warm.
- Make your grilled cheese and use the cookie cutters to make your ghosts and pumpkins.
- Enjoy!