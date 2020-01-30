Public input sought on I-45 reconstruction project in Houston

article

Big changes are just down the road for I-45, and you can give your input on the “North Houston Highway Improvement Project”.

A community meeting is being held Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Emancipation Community Center.

Designs will be shown at the meeting, along with discussions about property impacts, parks and flood control.

The public’s input from the meetings will guide the City’s requests to TxDOT.

Other meetings will also be held on Saturday and Monday. On Saturday, a meeting will take place at Aldine Ninth Grade School from 10 a.m. until noon. On Monday night, a third meeting will happen at the Harris County Department of Education from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information on the project, visit http://www.houstontx.gov/planning/nhhip/index.html

MORE: Follow the latest local news