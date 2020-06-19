Expand / Collapse search

Public Application for the Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund opens next week

Published 
Updated 6 mins ago
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

Second $15 million available from Harris County COVID-19 fund for eligible county residents

Public application for Phase 2 of the $30 million Harris County relief fund opens next week. Eligible Harris County residents will be able to apply online or through a phone bank.

Houston - Harris County established the Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide much-needed relief to Harris County residents most impacted by the global pandemic. The $30 million fund, which is administered by Greater Houston Community Foundation, aims to strategically serve a large number of the most vulnerable people, in particular county residents who may not be eligible for other COVID-related funding and/or who cannot afford to wait for assistance.

The Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund will distribute funds in two ways to help ensure equitable distribution. Phase 1 funds, $15 million, were disbursed on June 12, 2020 going to non-profit organizations that are already actively supporting the community and have deep relationships and understanding of families with emergency needs.

Another $15 million is available in Phase 2 and is available for public application. The Fund will invite all eligible low-income Harris County residents to complete an application through a multilingual call center and/or website to participate in a fair, randomized process. Eligible individuals will be matched with a community-based organization to understand their needs, verify eligibility, and provide assistance.

The online application will open here on harriscountyrelief.org on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:00am CT, and close on Wednesday, June 24 at 10:00pm CT.

You can also apply over the phone, 832-8483-0214. On Tuesday from 6am to 2pm and on Wednesday at 2pm - 10 pm, operators will help you during the process by recording your answers and submitting the application. 