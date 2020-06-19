Public Application for the Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund opens next week

"The sudden loss of jobs, wages, and childcare has created an unprecedented economic crisis – especially for the most vulnerable in our community, who were already struggling when the pandemic struck. It is our responsibility to help these individuals, especially those who won’t be getting support from anywhere else." — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

Harris County established the Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide much-needed relief to Harris County residents most impacted by the global pandemic. The $30 million fund, which is administered by Greater Houston Community Foundation, aims to strategically serve a large number of the most vulnerable people, in particular county residents who may not be eligible for other COVID-related funding and/or who cannot afford to wait for assistance.

The Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund will distribute funds in two ways to help ensure equitable distribution. Phase 1 funds, $15 million, were disbursed on June 12, 2020 going to non-profit organizations that are already actively supporting the community and have deep relationships and understanding of families with emergency needs.

"I have total confidence that our partners at Greater Houston Community Foundation will be successful in this endeavor. The Foundation is a recognized leader in disaster recovery efforts, and their performance managing the Bush-Clinton Katrina Fund as well as the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund proves they are the right organization for the job." — Harris County Commissioner Precinct Two, Adrian Garcia

Another $15 million is available in Phase 2 and is available for public application. The Fund will invite all eligible low-income Harris County residents to complete an application through a multilingual call center and/or website to participate in a fair, randomized process. Eligible individuals will be matched with a community-based organization to understand their needs, verify eligibility, and provide assistance.

The online application will open here on harriscountyrelief.org on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:00am CT, and close on Wednesday, June 24 at 10:00pm CT.

You can also apply over the phone, 832-8483-0214. On Tuesday from 6am to 2pm and on Wednesday at 2pm - 10 pm, operators will help you during the process by recording your answers and submitting the application.