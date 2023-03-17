Private Chefs have become much more common

For many people when you hear the term private chef, it almost seems beyond your reach, only for celebrities …that’s just not the case anymore.

The growing popularity of private chefs is reaching more households nationwide.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

Some Culinary institutes are now even recognize the career and some beginning to include personal chef courses as part of their curriculums.

Chef Maggie Glaser started about 10 years ago as a private chef for NBA coach and player Pat Riley, and has worked with other professional athletes and notable families, including the Shrivers.

We spoke about the responsibilities of a private chef and also the average cost.

She says working for as many families when starting in the industry is also important to getting that collective experience.

The Skyhigh chef says one of the most important things you will sacrifice is your time.