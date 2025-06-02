Expand / Collapse search

Pride Month 2025 schedule of events for Houston

By
Published  June 2, 2025 12:35pm CDT
Pride
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston's LGBTQ+ community is gearing up for a fun Pride Month this June, featuring a diverse lineup of events that celebrate love, identity, and unity.

Houston Pride Month events

Grand Marshal Reception – Sunday, June 15

Join the community at Montrose Country Club to honor the 2025 Grand Marshals. Enjoy lite bites, a cash bar, and great company in a free afternoon event celebrating those who've made significant contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

Location: 202 Tuam Street

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Rock The Runway – Wednesday, June 25

Experience Pride Houston's annual fashion show at Warehouse Live. The event features LGBTQIA+ designers, models, DJs, and more in a star-studded showcase of style and creativity.

Location: 2600 Travis Street

Tickets: Prices start at $16

Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

Eden Girl+ Party – Friday, June 27

Celebrate the women of Houston’s LGBT+ community at Warehouse Live. This inclusive party welcomes all to enjoy a night dedicated to empowerment and unity.

Location: 2600 Travis Street

Tickets: $15 +fees

Time: Starts at 9 p.m.

47th Annual Houston Pride Celebration – Saturday, June 28

Join the city's premiere Pride event at Houston City Hall. The festival and parade draw hundreds of thousands of attendees each summer, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community with vibrant festivities.

Festival at Houston City Hall

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parade

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more details, visit the official Pride Houston 365 events page: pridehouston365.org.

We will continue to add more Pride Month events as we learn about them.

