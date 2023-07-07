Preventing Houston crime: Coffee with a Cop brings community, officers together to talk issues

Members of the Houston Police Department got to know members of the community better by hosting a "Coffee With a Cop" event on Friday.

SUGGESTED: WAR OF WORDS: Houston activist says he has conversation 'on record' with Rudy Farias

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Houston Police Department Westside patrol commanders were at the Burger King on Bissonnet for an open conversation with the public.

The nationwide movement aims to provide a welcoming environment for community members to meet officers and discuss issues.