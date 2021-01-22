Presidential executive order allowing women's sports, athletic scholarships to go co-ed

President Joe Biden signed an order which allows transgender athletes more opportunity by allowing women sports and athletic scholarships to go co-ed. While some see this as a big step forward, some say it’s the opposite and making the playing field unfair.

We spoke with trainer and director of PLEX, Danny Arnold. He trains young, high school, college, and pro athletes. We also heard from someone with The Montrose Center representing the transgender community.

"I understand their intentions. They are trying to give rights to the same gender. But when it boils down to it, in not only my experience and what I think about it, but every individual I spoke to, athlete, nonathletic, parent, young/old, everyone agrees this is the most ridiculous thing," Arnold said.

He is referring to President Joe Biden’s gender discrimination order he signed to allow transgender women to participate in women’s sports leagues.

"It is unfortunate or fortunate, however you want to look at it, but the male has certain things that are going to be with more advantage when it comes to athletics than a female," said Arnold.

We spoke with Austin Davis Ruiz with The Montrose Center. It’s an organization that provides mental and behavioral health services for the LGBT community. He says this just provides an opportunity for everyone to have a normal experience when playing sports.

"A lot of people assume that because you are assigned male at birth or assigned female at birth that means you have a certain biological structure, which to a degree is true, however, there’s such a broad range and broad spectrum within that biological spectrum," said Ruiz. "While biology does play a factor in an ability. A lot of it comes down to training."

Ruiz says, "I think this is just the beginning of an era where LGBTQ identified people can really feel safe and protected and hopefully this is the dawn of a new day for the community and for America as well."