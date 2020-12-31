President Trump's year-end video hails America's 'grit, strength and tenacity'

article

President Donald Trump has delivered a year-end video message after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administration's work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy.

As the end of his presidency nears, Trump cut short his stay at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and got back to the White House a day ahead of schedule.

Upon his return, Trump released a video hailing America's "grit, strength and tenacity."

He called the vaccine a "truly unprecedented medical miracle" and said it would be available to every American early in 2021.

Trump says, "We have to be remembered for what's been done."

