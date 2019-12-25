President Trump takes to Twitter to discuss Pelosi and impeachment

article

President Donald Trump wished the country a Merry Christmas with a short tweet and a video with First Lady Melania Trump.

However, he quickly returned to discussions about his impeachment, taking the opportunity to put House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on blast.

He also targeted California governor Gavin Newsom for the homeless population in his state, threatening federal intervention.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on December 18, leading to heightened tensions in Washington and severe backlash from Republicans.