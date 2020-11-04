President Trump files lawsuit in Michigan to halt counting votes, citing lack of access

article

President Donald Trump's campaign has filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan to halt counting election votes, saying the campaign has not had proper access to review the opening and processing of absentee ballots.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else," - Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien said.

A judge will need to rule on the lawsuit.

2020 Election Results: Interactive Electoral College map results

FOX 2 is reaching out to the state of Michigan for comment on the pending lawsuit, which is not visible on the court of claims' website.

Moments after the suit was filed, a group of GOP challengers tried to enter TCF Center in Detroit where hundreds of thousands of ballots are being counted but election staff told FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack they are at capacity for both Democrat and Republican challengers.

The news of the suit came just before 2 p.m. Wednesday when Joe Biden had a marginal lead against Trump for the state's 16 electoral votes - which are going to be key in determining the election.

As of 2 p.m., preliminary numbers show Biden getting more than 2.62 million votes in Michigan to Trump’s 2.57 million - a 49.66% lead for Biden to Trump's 48.8% of the vote.

Overall, right now Biden is also leading Trump in electoral votes with 238 to Trump’s 213.

All eyes are still on Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada and Georgia right now to be called. Trump's campaign also filed a similar lawsuit in Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign filed a similar lawsuit in Wisconsin just an hour before, saying that the president planned to “immediately” request a recount.

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor-thin race as we always knew that it would be. There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," - Stepien said.



