President Jimmy Carter admitted to a south Georgia hospital

A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to a south Georgia hospital for treatment of a urinary tract infection.

Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for The Carter Center, said Monday afternoon in a statement that the 95-year-old former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus over the weekend. She said Carter "is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon.

Carter was released a few days before Thanksgiving after successful brain surgery earlier in the month at Emory University Hospital. The former president underwent a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain from a subdural hematoma, which was caused by his recent falls.

He spent the weekend in Plains, Georgia celebrating the holiday. No word on if the former president, who is an avid wild turkey hunter, bagged his own bird for his family's Thanksgiving feast.

Carter has suffered three falls this year. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again October and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

This year, he and his wife became the longest-married presidential couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage. The 39th president also survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015.

