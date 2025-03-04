President Donald Trump renames Galveston Sanctuary in name of Jocelyn Nungaray

During President Donald Trump's address to Congress, Alexis Nungaray, the mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was in attendance as a guest of the first family.

What we know:

Trump discussed what happened to Jocelyn, which FOX 26 has previously reported.

After speaking about what happened to Jocelyn, President Trump announced he was signing an order to rename a Galveston sanctuary in the name of Jocelyn.

Trump asked the Vice President to hand him the order. He signed the order, and showed the order being signed to the entire chamber.

The Presidential Order:

Honoring Jocelyn Nungaray

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:



Section 1 . Purpose and Policy . The prior administration's immigration policies inexcusably endangered and caused enormous suffering within our Nation, including by causing the southern border to be overrun by cartels, criminal gangs, known terrorists, human traffickers, smugglers, unvetted military-age males from foreign adversaries, and illicit narcotics. These open-border policies are responsible for the horrific and inexcusable murders of many innocent American citizens at the hands of illegal aliens.



One of those innocent victims was Jocelyn Nungaray, whose life was tragically cut short on June 17, 2024, when she was brutally murdered in Houston, Texas. Two Venezuelan illegal aliens who were allegedly Tren de Aragua gang members and were apprehended near the border in early 2024 -- and then released into the United States by the prior administration -- have been charged with her murder. Jocelyn was a precious 12 year old girl beloved by her family and friends for her kindness and infectious zeal for life. She loved animals and had a passion for ensuring that they had homes. It is fitting and in the national interest, therefore, that the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge, a scenic area for coastal wildlife and recreation along the Gulf of America near Jocelyn's home in Texas, will forever honor and preserve the memory of a beautiful American, Jocelyn Nungaray.



Sec . 2 . Renaming the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge to Honor Jocelyn Nungaray . Within 30 days of the date of this order, pursuant to authority under the National Wildlife Refuge System Administration Act (16 U.S.C. 668dd-668ee) and other applicable law, the Secretary of the Interior (Secretary) shall update procedures as necessary and take all other appropriate actions to rename the area known as the "Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge" as the "Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge" and ensure that her life is permanently commemorated therein. The Secretary shall subsequently provide guidance to ensure all Federal references to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge, including on agency maps, contracts, and other documents and communications, reflect its renaming.



Sec . 3 . General Provisions . (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.



DONALD J. TRUMP



THE WHITE HOUSE, March 4, 2025

The backstory:

New search warrants revealed the suspected killers of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, Franklin Pena and Johan Martinez-Rangel, are possible members of a Venezuelan criminal street gang called Tren de Aragua.

Pena and Rangel have both been charged with capital murder after being accused of murdering and sexually assaulting Nungaray then leaving her body under a bridge.

Based on a recent search warrant, investigators believe the two men were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, also known as TdA. After searching the men's social media accounts such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp, officials found that Pena and Rangel both used emojis associated with the gang.

The TikTok account claimed to be linked to Rangel, used ninja, crossed sword, and classical building emojis. He would also post videos of him in Air Jordan brand clothing, which has also been connected with the gang, while doing the hand sign used by the gang members, investigators say.

Rangel's alleged social media account also posted a message in Spanish the search warrant claims was a call to all members inside and outside the country.

The search warrants says Pena's TikTok account had photos showing tattoos known to be of the TdA gang, such as two stars, one on each shoulder, and a rose tattoo on his hand. He was also seen in a video wearing Air Jordan brand and Chicago Bulls brand clothing.

The search warrant requests data from the two men's phones and social media account will show more communication linking them to the investigation and the TdA gang.

Both Pena and Rangal are in jail on $10 million bond each for the 12-year-old's death.

Nungaray’s mother testified to Congress calling on lawmakers to secure the border and to pass the Justice for Jocelyn Act. The act would keep detained immigrants in custody while their cases are proceeding. The proposal is backed by Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz.