President Biden Milwaukee Labor Day speech; GOP's Tim Michels rebuts

President Joe Biden visits Milwaukee on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5, where he will deliver a speech at Maier Festival Park. But Republicans are not letting this visit go without a rebuttal.

President Biden arrived at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport around 11 a.m. Monday morning. He was greeted by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

The president will deliver remarks at Maier Festival Park "celebrating Labor Day and the dignity of American workers." The White House said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will attend.

In Racine Sunday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he was looking forward to introducing the president during his visit at Laborfest at Maier Festival Park.

"The President is a force, whether it’s a Democrat or Republican, and we like to have presidents visit our state," said Evers. "Obviously, President Biden is coming for Labor Day to talk about the importance of labor, union labor in particular, and it’s my honor to be able to introduce him."

From Milwaukee, President Biden will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he will "again deliver remarks celebrating Labor Day and the dignity of American workers" at United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227.

Michels weighs in

Meanwhile, Evers' Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels, scheduled a news conference outside of Maier Festival Park for Monday morning aimed at "highlighting the impact of Joe Biden and Tony Evers’ failures."

"These hardworking people standing behind me, they’re very frustrated with the state of government today. They’re very frustrated with the political agenda today. They want somebody who’s going to go to Madison and represent themselves and their hardworking families," Michels told supporters.

Michels also welcomed the president visit to Milwaukee Monday.

"It’s so important that he understands the issues that are affecting the people of Wisconsin. But if I had the opportunity to talk to him, I would talk to him about inflation and how it’s out of control," Michels said. "And the reason we have out of control inflation is because of the excess government spending that’s been going on."

The Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Wisconsin, including Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, were also expected to speak out Monday morning ahead of Biden's visit "to highlight the rising crime, historic inflation, and costly failures of Joe Biden and Democrats."

More reaction

Stephanie Bloomingdale, President of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO

"It’s an honor to have President Joe Biden and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh join Wisconsin union men and women on Labor Day. We proudly welcome President Biden to Wisconsin to honor workers and celebrate all the labor movement has done to improve lives and workplaces. We look forward to continuing to work with the Biden Administration to uplift working families and build our American middle class with strong unions.

"While in office President Biden has passed historic advancements that will create jobs, raise wages, and help Wisconsin workers get ahead such as the bipartisan Infrastructure and Investment Act, the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, putting a union member in charge of the Department of Labor for the first time in our nation’s history, strengthening the National Labor Relations Board to support workers and so much more.

"This Labor Day, as we take time to celebrate with our coworkers and loved ones, we honor the achievements of working people and we pledge to continue to work with the White House, Governor Evers, and all elected officials to advance the rights and freedoms of all working people in Wisconsin and America."

Congressman Bryan Steil (R)

"President Biden’s policies are hurting workers. Workers are finding their paychecks are not keeping up with inflation due to the Administration’s reckless spending. The Biden Administration is not focused on the issues that matter to workers. We need to reduce inflation, unleash American energy, and make our communities safe."