President Biden, first lady meet with volunteers at Houston Food Bank

During President Biden and the First Lady's visit to Houston, their longest stop of the day was at the Houston Food Bank.

They got a chance to meet with staff and volunteers who showed them how Houston comes together in times of crisis.

It was surprise for many volunteers.

"We found out after we got the email yesterday that some dignitary was coming and we researched who it might be," said Archana Shiv.

She and her son, Rishi, had their regularly scheduled volunteer shift on Friday. Although, it was anything but regular.

"They very approachable people," added Archana about meeting them.

"They're really nice," noted Rishi.

"It was really cool. Jill is super sweet," said Rachel Radabaugh. She was also caught by surprise.

"My mom actually told me last night that she'd seen on the news that they were going to be there," she recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh, surely they won't be here the same time I am.' And sure enough, they were here."

After touring the Houston Food Bank, the president met with Brian Greene, the organization's CEO.

"He was there a lot longer than he was supposed to be because he just would not stop talking to volunteers and they were just so thrilled to see him," Greene said smiling.

He says he is most proud of how the Bidens got see their 150 volunteers in action.

"They saw the way Texas rallies together. I think he saw a lot of good things there," Greene added.

Greene says he also got to chat with them about how to support working families.

"One of the things that we talked quite a bit about, the first lady and the President and I, about how you can't just look at this as a food issue," he told FOX 26.