Precinct 4 deputy found unresponsive in Hockley

A Precinct 4 deputy was taken to the hospital after a man found the deputy unresponsive during an apparent medical emergency and called for help,

The incident occurred early Thursday morning in the 28500 block of Old Washington Road.

It was around 2:30 a.m. when a man speaking Spanish got on a Precinct 4 radio. A Spanish-speaking deputy was able to get a phone number from the man and called him.

Officials say the man had come across the deputy, who was breathing but not responsive.

Deputies and Waller County EMS responded to the scene. Medical crews began life-saving measures.

The deputy taken to the hospital by helicopter. The deputy’s condition is unknown at this time.