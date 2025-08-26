NAACP voices concerns over 'police prutality' in recent Hempstead arrest video

The Brief The PV NAACP chapter released a statement on their Instagram about an incident involving Hempstead PD. They address concerns over a recent arrest using more force than necessary. The Hempstead police chief shared insight into the incident.



Residents in the greater Houston area are voicing concerns over a video of an arrest that some say appeared to show a greater use of force than necessary.

Hempstead arrest sparks concern

According to the Prairie View NAACP chapter, the incident occurred on Sunday around 12:20 a.m.

FOX 26 confirmed it happened outside the 440 Sports Grill in Hempstead.

PV NAACP put out a statement and a video on their Instagram that shows Hempstead police using force against a woman, who can be heard in the video yelling, "I can't breathe."

NAACP statement

The other side:

Hempstead PD responds to claims

The Hempstead chief of police sat down for an interview with FOX 26 to discuss what happened.

What they're saying:

David Hartley said he is looking into the matter and it taking it very seriously.

He says this whole thing started as a civil issue over a pickup truck between two people, but his officers realized this person had a warrant in Brazos County.

Hempstead arrest

He then said his officers told this person they were under arrest and that’s when he says the person in the video began to resist arrest.

He added that further action will be taken if necessary. At that time, there was no complaint or written allegation received by the suspect.

The person was arrested by Hempstead Police, and released to the hospital for medical reasons.

What's next:

Upon further review and internal investigation, he will call in a second agency if necessary, and there is the possibility of resisting arrest charges.