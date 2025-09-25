Prairie View man charged with murder in death of 3-month-old infant
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - The Prairie View Police Department began investigating the death of a three-month-old infant.
What we know:
The infant sustained fatal injuries during the incident.
Texas Department of Public Safety and the Waller County Sheriff's Office have charged Shawn Washington with murder and injury to a child with serious bodily injury.
Washington was arrested on Tuesday, September 23 by the Waller County Sheriff's Office.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation by Waller County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the social media page of the Waller County Sheriff's Office.