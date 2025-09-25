Prairie View man charged with murder in death of 3-month-old infant

The Brief A three-month-old infant died after sustaining fatal injuries during an incident in Prairie View, Texas. Authorities have charged Shawn Washington with murder and injury to a child with serious bodily injury. Washington was arrested on Tuesday, September 23, and the investigation by the Waller County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.



The Prairie View Police Department began investigating the death of a three-month-old infant.

What we know:

The infant sustained fatal injuries during the incident.

Texas Department of Public Safety and the Waller County Sheriff's Office have charged Shawn Washington with murder and injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

Washington was arrested on Tuesday, September 23 by the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation by Waller County Sheriff's Office.