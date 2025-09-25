Expand / Collapse search

Prairie View man charged with murder in death of 3-month-old infant

Published  September 25, 2025 9:31pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A three-month-old infant died after sustaining fatal injuries during an incident in Prairie View, Texas.
    • Authorities have charged Shawn Washington with murder and injury to a child with serious bodily injury.
    • Washington was arrested on Tuesday, September 23, and the investigation by the Waller County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas - The Prairie View Police Department began investigating the death of a three-month-old infant. 

What we know:

The infant sustained fatal injuries during the incident. 

Texas Department of Public Safety and the Waller County Sheriff's Office have charged Shawn Washington with murder and injury to a child with serious bodily injury. 

Washington was arrested on Tuesday, September 23 by the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation by Waller County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the social media page of the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

