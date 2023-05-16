Expand / Collapse search
Prairie View A&M University evacuated due to bomb threat, city officials confirm

By
Published 
Prairie View
FOX 26 Houston

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas - Prairie View A&M University has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, the City of Prairie View Police Department confirms.

Details are limited at this time.

Prairie View Councilman Nathan Alexander III wrote on Twitter that a joint response is underway by university and city police and other agencies to evacuate and sweep the area.

He said there is no entry to the campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.