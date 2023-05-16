Prairie View A&M University evacuated due to bomb threat, city officials confirm

Prairie View A&M University has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, the City of Prairie View Police Department confirms.

Details are limited at this time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Prairie View Councilman Nathan Alexander III wrote on Twitter that a joint response is underway by university and city police and other agencies to evacuate and sweep the area.

He said there is no entry to the campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.