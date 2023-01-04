Winning numbers drawn for Monday's $1.04B Powerball jackpot

article

It's time to check your tickets. The results for Monday's $1.04 billion Powerball drawing have been announced.

Monday's jackpot is the world's ninth-largest lottery prize and the fourth-highest jackpot in Powerball history. There have been five Mega Millions drawings with bigger jackpots.

Monday's Powerball numbers are: 27, 12, 43, 47, 26 and the Powerball number is 5.

The national lottery game has gone 32 straight drawings without a jackpot winner, dating back to July 19, when a California lottery player bought a $1 billion ticket at a market in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the official Powerball site, the odds of matching all six of the game's numbers is a little over 1 in 292 million. The odds of hitting just five numbers increase dramatically — to just under 1 in 11.7 million.

So how much do the winners really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option are guaranteed to get 30 gradual payments over a 29-year period.

