Even 11 days after Hurricane Beryl, the recovery continues in Houston. Thousands of homes and businesses are still struggling without power.

"We need answers, and we need electricity," said Hailey Fernandez, the chief administrative officer for Effex Management Solutions.

More than a week after Hurricane Beryl hit Houston, thousands of homes and businesses still remain without power. Among them is Effex Management Solutions, located in the Woodlands.

"20,000 employees across the country are counting on us to get their paycheck and work every day. So it is critical we stay open and operational," said Fernandez.

The contingent workforce management company is relying on a generator to keep their business going.

"This type of generator specifically shouldn’t be on longer than four or five days. We’re going on day 11," said Fernandez. "We don’t know how much longer it’s going to last."

Local officials are now demanding clearer communication from CenterPoint Energy about when power will be restored.

"The reality is, I’m just sick and tired of the same excuses from CenterPoint when we go to one of these events," said Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia.

Businesses are still waiting anxiously for word on when their power will be back on.

"We need to know when our electricity is coming on. Why they failed us. Why we don’t have electricity at this point, and we need to know when it’s going to be turned on," said Fernandez.

CenterPoint Energy said they have restored power to 99% of people impacted by Hurricane Beryl. They said they hope to have all power restored by the end of the day on Friday.