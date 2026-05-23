Houston power outage tracker: CenterPoint, Entergy maps; report an outage

Some residents across the Houston area are without power as storms sweep across the area.

Houston power outage tracker

By the numbers:

Here's how many outages have been reported as of 3:45 p.m.:

CenterPoint Energy reported 735 outages, impacting over 11,000 customers.

Entergy Texas is reporting 2,010 customers affected by outages.

Power outage maps & report an outage

What you can do:

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

Houston weather

Big picture view:

A FOX 26 Storm Alert is in effect as heavy rain moves in through the afternoon and early evening.

The rain brings the threat of street flooding, damaging wind gusts and even hail are possible.

A Flood Watch is now in place until 7 PM Monday that includes just about all of SE Texas, including Harris County. 1–3" of rain is expected through the holiday weekend, with isolated higher totals possible.

The Source: CenterPoint Energy and Entergy websites



