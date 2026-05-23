The Brief Flood Watch Through Monday Evening Another Round Of Storms Saturday Afternoon/Evening Flooding Remains A Concern Through Memorial Day Weekend



Southeast Texas had strong thunderstorms roll through Saturday morning, and we're expecting another round later on in the day. A Flood Advisory is in effect until 3:45 p.m. for parts of Harris, Galveston, Fort Bend, and Brazoria counties as the National Weather Service predicts an additional 1–2" of rain.

Memorial Weekend flood threat

A Flood Watch is now in place until 7 PM Monday that includes just about all of SE Texas, including Harris County. 1–3" of rain is expected through the holiday weekend, with isolated higher totals possible.

Remember if you encounter a flooded road, find a different way to go and keep track of the latest alerts with our free streaming app, FOX Local.

Another round of storms Saturday

It looks like we have another round of shower and thunderstorm development possible through the afternoon and early evening hours. We could see more heavy rain, which includes the threat of street flooding, damaging wind gusts and even hail are possible.

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We have been placed at a level 2 out of 4 risk for street flooding both Saturday and Sunday. Southeast Texas is also under a 1 out of 5 risk for a few strong storms on Saturday.

Flooding concerns increase this weekend

Rain chances stay elevated through Memorial Day Monday.

Models are indicating isolated showers and storms Sunday and Monday, but overall coverage looks to be much less than what we saw on Saturday.

We ask that you keep an eye on the skies and when you hear thunder roar, you head indoors.

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