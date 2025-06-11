Expand / Collapse search

Unknown suspect vandalizes Porter church statues, officials say

By
Published  June 11, 2025 3:04pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Two statues were vandalized on Saturday at St. Martha's Catholic Church on Woodridge Parkway.
    • The suspect's vehicle was last seen entering the Woodridge Subdivision.
    • Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office (936-521-8971) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-392-7867).

PORTER, Texas - Montgomery County authorities are looking for a suspect who they say vandalized statues at a church in Porter.

Porter, TX: St. Martha's statues vandalized

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, the vandalism happened on Saturday, June 7, at St. Martha's Catholic Church on Woodridge Parkway.

At about 10:30 p.m., authorities say two of the church statues' heads were knocked off and stolen by a suspect.

(Courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect's vehicle is described as a gray or silver hatchback or small SUV. It was reportedly last seen entering the Woodridge Subdivision.

Officials say the suspect was wearing a headlamp and a black shirt with white lettering on the back.

What we don't know:

No other descriptions of the suspect are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies and mention case number 25A172153:

  • Montgomery County Sheriff's Office: 936-521-8971
  • Multi-County Crime Stoppers: 1-800-392-7867

The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

