Unknown suspect vandalizes Porter church statues, officials say
PORTER, Texas - Montgomery County authorities are looking for a suspect who they say vandalized statues at a church in Porter.
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, the vandalism happened on Saturday, June 7, at St. Martha's Catholic Church on Woodridge Parkway.
At about 10:30 p.m., authorities say two of the church statues' heads were knocked off and stolen by a suspect.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a gray or silver hatchback or small SUV. It was reportedly last seen entering the Woodridge Subdivision.
Officials say the suspect was wearing a headlamp and a black shirt with white lettering on the back.
What we don't know:
No other descriptions of the suspect are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies and mention case number 25A172153:
- Montgomery County Sheriff's Office: 936-521-8971
- Multi-County Crime Stoppers: 1-800-392-7867
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office