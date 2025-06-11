The Brief Two statues were vandalized on Saturday at St. Martha's Catholic Church on Woodridge Parkway. The suspect's vehicle was last seen entering the Woodridge Subdivision. Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office (936-521-8971) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-392-7867).



Montgomery County authorities are looking for a suspect who they say vandalized statues at a church in Porter.

Porter, TX: St. Martha's statues vandalized

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, the vandalism happened on Saturday, June 7, at St. Martha's Catholic Church on Woodridge Parkway.

At about 10:30 p.m., authorities say two of the church statues' heads were knocked off and stolen by a suspect.

(Courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect's vehicle is described as a gray or silver hatchback or small SUV. It was reportedly last seen entering the Woodridge Subdivision.

Officials say the suspect was wearing a headlamp and a black shirt with white lettering on the back.

What we don't know:

No other descriptions of the suspect are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies and mention case number 25A172153:

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office: 936-521-8971

Multi-County Crime Stoppers: 1-800-392-7867