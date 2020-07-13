Popular local brewery forced to close restaurant for what it calls 'absurd' reason

The Houston-based Saint Arnold Brewery Company has been around for almost three decades.

Three years ago, the brewery's founder Brock Wagner opened up Saint Arnold's Restaurant and Beer Garden.

"We really wanted to create a family-friendly destination that people in Houston would be really proud of," Wagner said.

On Monday, the TABC forced Wagner to close his restaurant and beer garden.

Why?

Because 51 percent of his sales are not food sales.

"They are equating the truckloads of beer we send to our distributor as if it's being consumed here at the beer garden by our guests," said Wagner. "It defies all common sense."

Wagner has emailed the Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office to explain his predicament but says he's yet to get a response.

"It's frustrating," Wagner said. "The governor says he wants to open the state and put Texans back to work but this decision is going to cost 75 people that work at the beer garden their jobs."

Wagner asks that if you're interested to help, you can contact the governor here.