Popeyes brings back seafood classics for Lent observers

Just in time for Lent, Popeyes is bringing back two menu seafood classics for those who observe the season and temporarily abstain from eating meat.

The fast-food chain will bring back the Flounder Fish Sandwich and the Shrimp Tackle Box for a limited time at participating locations.

The Flounder Fish Sandwich first appeared on the menu in 2021. It features a fried flounder filet marinated in Louisiana herbs & spices covered with a toasted brioche bun. It also comes with cured pickles and tartar sauce or a spicy spread.

The Shrimp Tackle Box includes eight fried butterfly shrimp also covered in Louisiana herbs and spices. It comes with a regular side, biscuit and tartar sauce.

"Our Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box offerings are popular menu items we like to reintroduce this time of the year as we adapt our menu for the Lenten season," Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes, said in a news release. "We take great pride in the quality of our food and are excited to bring back our mouthwatering seafood offerings with the same high-quality ingredients our guests love and expect from Popeyes."

Lent is the annual period of Christian observance that precedes Easter. The dates of Lent are defined by the date of Easter, which is a moveable feast, meaning that it falls on a different date each year. Lent starts on Ash Wednesday, and its observance lasts for 40 days, excluding Sundays.

On the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, or "Fat Tuesday," people tend to eat rich foods in large quantities in advance of the fasting, which is a key component of Lent.

Also starting Valentine’s Day until Feb. 19, Popeye’s customers can buy one sandwich combo and get another a la carte sandwich for free on the restaurant’s app or mobile order.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



