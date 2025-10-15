Shelter in place ordered in Leggett area after shooting, suspect sought

article

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, deputies are investigating a shooting near Parrish Road and Wilson Road in the Leggett area, just north of FM 942 East.

Shooting Suspect Wanted

What we know:

The sheriff says people in that area need to shelter in place because the suspect is still being actively pursued by law enforcement.

The suspect has been identified as Lee David Strole. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him if you see him.

What you can do:

If you do see him, you are asked to notify law enforcement immediately. If you have any information about him that can assist the Polk County Sheriff's Office in the investigation, you are urged to contact them at (863) 298-6200.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting, or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing situation and this story will be updated as soon as information becomes available.