Polk County crime: Authorities investigating incidents of above ground fiber optic lines being cut

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after several reports of above ground fiber optic lines being cut, officials said.

According to authorities, the incidents have taken place between November 2023 and January 2024 around State Highway 146 South and U.S. Highway 59 South.

SUGGESTED: Houston weather: Flood threat continues with severe storm threat increasing

Authorities said the fiber optic lines contain copper, which can be stripped and sold to scrap yards.

The theft of copper, aluminum, bronze or brass is an automatic felony charge in the State of Texas.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Polk County Sheriff is asking anyone with knows anything about the incidents to contact Lieutenant Craig Finegan with the Polk County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (936) 329-9028. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, the P3 App, or call Polk County Crime Stoppers, at ((936)327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.