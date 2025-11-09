Polk County Carter Lake Dam 'didn't worsen overnight;' others still asked to avoid the area

The Brief Residents south of Carter Lake Dam in Camden are being urged to evacuate after officials found damage to the dam’s embankment. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Polk County due to "potential dam or levee failure." The dam didn't worsen overnight, and the owners reportedly plan to pump water out of the lake to evaluate the embankment.



Efforts are reportedly underway to assess the damage at Carter Lake Dam in Polk County.

Polk County: Carter Lake Dam compromised

The backstory:

The dam was found to have damage to the embankment, the Polk County Emergency Management Office announced Saturday evening. The dam is being assessed for the risk of a potential breach.

Residents south of the dam, specifically along Henry Darden Rd, Marie Rd, Community Dr, Bo Peep, Herb Collins Rd, and Girard, may be in the path of potential flooding.

Carter Lake Dam Compromised

All residents in the zone circled in the picture above are urged to evacuate.

Persons evacuating are encouraged to first seek shelter with friends or family. Dunbar Gym, located at 1103 Dunbar Avenue, Livingston, is available as a shelter for those who cannot make other arrangements.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Polk County until 6 p.m. Sunday due to "potential dam or levee failure."

Sunday update

What we know:

According to the Emergency Management Office on Sunday, the private owners of Carter Lake said the situation did not get worse overnight.

The owners say they will lower the lake water down one or two feet and pump the excess water down the spillway. When that's done, they will be able to look at the damaged embankment.

Officials say the owners also plan to call an engineer for assistance.

No flooding or "water inundations" have been reported at this time.

Residents and the public are still being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

What we don't know:

The cause or the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

As of this report, there is no estimate on when the embankment will be fixed.