Polk County: Carter Lake Dam compromised; officials urge evacuation

The Brief Residents south of Carter Lake Dam in Camden are being urged to evacuate after officials found damage to the dam’s embankment. Polk County Emergency Management says a potential breach could cause flooding along nearby roads and neighborhoods. Evacuees can seek shelter with friends or family, or at Dunbar Gym in Livingston as officials continue to assess the risk.



Officials are urging residents to evacuate after the Carter Lake Dam in Camden was found to be compromised Saturday.

Carter Lake Dam compromised

What we know:

The dam was found to have damage to the embankment, the Polk County Emergency Management Office announced Saturday evening. The dam is being assessed for the risk of a potential breach.

Residents south of the dam, specifically along Henry Darden Rd, Marie Rd, Community Dr, Bo Peep, Herb Collins Rd, and Girard, may be in the path of potential flooding.

All residents in the zone circled in the picture above are urged to evacuate.

Persons evacuating are encouraged to first seek shelter with friends or family. Dunbar Gym, located at 1103 Dunbar Avenue, Livingston, is available as a shelter for those who cannot make other arrangements.

What we don't know:

Details were limited at the time of publishing. The post said updates would be added as the situation develops.