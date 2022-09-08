Queen Elizabeth’s death: Political figures, celebrities pay tribute to British monarch on social media

The death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves through the world. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace said she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, his office announced.

Reactions from politicians and celebrities poured in across social media following the queen’s passing.

Here are some of the reactions to the queen’s death.

World reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II

The Royal Family shared a statement that read in part "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

British Prime Minister Liz Truss shared her thoughts tweeting:

"Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the World to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service."

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reflected on the queen’s passing writing:

"This is our country's saddest day," he wrote. "In the hearts of every one of us there is an ache at the passing of our Queen, a deep and personal sense of loss—far more intense, perhaps, than we expected."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reflected on the queen writing:

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history."

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released a statement Thursday offering their condolences.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.

In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity."

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama offered their condolences writing:

"Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time."

U.S. House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi wrote "Today, Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Paddington the Bear offered his condolences posting "Thank you Ma’am, for everything."

Rock legend Mick Jagger shared his thoughts on Twitter:

"For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family."

Famous musician Ozzie Osbourne shared "I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II."

Fashion Designer Stella McCartney wrote "It is with great sadness that we mourn today the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of the Stella McCartney team, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family. – Stella."

Actor William Shatner said "very saddened to learn about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."

Actor George Takei wrote "Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her."

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



