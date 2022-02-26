Police: Woman hit, killed by car in northeast Houston

article

A search is underway for a driver who hit a woman with their car, killing her in northeast Houston Friday evening.

Authorities say an unidentified woman was found in the 7500 block of FM 1960 near Humble around 8:30 p.m.

Preliminary information from police claims she was walking across the street, not using the crosswalk, when witnesses say a white Cadillac Escalade hit her and continued driving.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by responding officers.

Officials say they are currently searching for surveillance footage to assist in their ongoing investigation in finding the driver.

