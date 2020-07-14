Police: Woman hit by two vehicles while crossing Gulf Freeway

article

Police say a woman died after being struck by two vehicles while trying to cross the Gulf Freeway.

According to Houston police, the pedestrian was trying to cross the mainlines of the Gulf Freeway between Scarsdale and the Beltway around 9:30 p.m. Monday when she was hit.

Police say the drivers of both vehicles that hit the woman were not impaired and remained at the scene.

The woman died at the scene. It is not known why the woman was trying to cross the freeway, police say.

