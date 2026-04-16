North Houston: 3 arrested after shooting involving woman's current, ex-boyfriend

The Brief Three people, two men and a woman, have been placed in custody in the northeast Houston area. Officers say the two men pulled out guns and shooting at each other, according to Lt. Willkens. One of the men's vehicles reportedly had cocaine, heroin, and other drugs in it.



Houston police have placed three people in custody after a shooting broke out in the north Houston area late Wednesday evening.

Lieutenant Willkens says officers called in back-up units around 11:20 p.m. to a gas station near the intersection of US 59 and Tidwell Road in the Eastex-Jensen area.

Love triangle shooting in north Houston

What we know:

Officers were patrolling the area when they saw two men and one woman get into a fight. It was later revealed the men were the boyfriend and ex-boyfriend of the woman.

The two men were seen pulling out guns and shooting at each other, according to Lt. Willkens.

After officers called in assistance, they stopped one vehicle from leaving with one man and the woman inside, officials said. The second man ran from the scene and was caught going southbound on Dodson Street.

Police say he had attempted to toss his pistol. There were also weapons, cocaine, heroin, and other drugs allegedly found in his vehicle.

All three have been arrested and will be going to jail, says Lt. Willkens.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what charges will be filed against the suspects,