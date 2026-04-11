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1 killed, 1 injured after fight at a west Houston party

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Published  April 11, 2026 9:27am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

The Brief

    • Houston police said one person was killed and another critically injured after a shooting at a private event Saturday morning.
    • The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of South Gessner Road.
    • Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

HOUSTON - Houston police said one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a private party early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 5700 block of South Gessner Road around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Ali said a group had rented out a venue when an altercation occurred resulting in two people being shot.

Officers located a male victim believed to be between 17 and 19 years old with a gunshot wound to his upper extremities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was found shot in the stomach. They were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not yet been released. It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

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