1 killed, 1 injured after fight at a west Houston party
HOUSTON - Houston police said one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a private party early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 5700 block of South Gessner Road around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Lt. Ali said a group had rented out a venue when an altercation occurred resulting in two people being shot.
Officers located a male victim believed to be between 17 and 19 years old with a gunshot wound to his upper extremities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim was found shot in the stomach. They were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
The names of the victims have not yet been released. It is unclear what led to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.