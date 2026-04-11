1 killed, 1 injured after fight at a west Houston party

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The Brief Houston police said one person was killed and another critically injured after a shooting at a private event Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of South Gessner Road. Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.



Houston police said one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a private party early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 5700 block of South Gessner Road around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Ali said a group had rented out a venue when an altercation occurred resulting in two people being shot.

Officers located a male victim believed to be between 17 and 19 years old with a gunshot wound to his upper extremities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was found shot in the stomach. They were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not yet been released. It is unclear what led to the shooting.