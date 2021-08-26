Police: Truck rolls over onto man after fight between drivers in SW Houston

article

Police say a driver fled the scene after his pickup truck flipped and rolled over onto another man following an altercation in southwest Houston.

The deadly crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of Windswept Lane.

Prior to the rollover crash, authorities say there was an altercation between two drivers. Police say a Toyota Tundra had rear-ended a Honda Civic, and words were exchanged.

According to police, the Civic driver reportedly got out of his car, went to the truck and the drivers got into a physical fight.

Police say the Civic driver reportedly jumped onto the side of the truck and was holding on during the fight, and the truck drove off.

According to HPD, the truck lost control, flipped onto its side and landed on the Civic driver, who was holding onto the truck. He was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene on foot after the crash but said they had a good idea of his identity.

