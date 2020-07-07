Police: Suspect shot man in parking lot, tried to shoot another man at hotel

article

Houston police have arrested a suspect they say shot a man in a parking lot and then tried to shoot another man at a second location.

Roland Kevin Mire, 46, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felon in possession of a weapon.

Police say a 34-year-old man was reportedly buying drugs from Mire in a parking lot in the 11500 block of Burdine Street on Monday night. During the transaction, police say Mire took out a pistol and shot the man multiple times.

According to HPD, Mire then fled the scene and drove to a local hotel where he tried unsuccessfully to shoot another man.

The man who was shot in the parking lot on Burdine was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say Mire was located and arrested without incident.

