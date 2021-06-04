Expand / Collapse search
Police still looking for driver who left teen with serious injuries during a hit & run crash

HOUSTON - A driver responsible for a hit and run crash in southwest Houston is still at large after authorities say the teenager still suffers from serious injuries from the incident.

It happened in the 11300 block of Fondren Rd. on May 8 around 12:15 a.m. when an unidentified young man, 16, was reportedly crossing the street and suddenly hit by an oncoming vehicle heading northbound.

The victim reportedly suffered life-threatening head injuries and a broken leg.

Officials say the driver could not be found and is wanted on a felony charge for Failure to Stop and Render Aid. Additionally, there were no witnesses on the scene to help give information. 

 Investigators urge anyone with information in this case to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

