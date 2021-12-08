POLICE: Skeletal remains found in front of northeast Houston home

Authorities are piecing together skeletal remains found in front of a northeast Houston home Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Human remains found in backyard of Montrose-area home

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but according to the Houston Police Department, remains were found in front of a home in the 9900 block of Valley Lake Dr. near Tidwell Rd.

It's unclear who the remains belong to or how they got there, but an investigation remains underway.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.